NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 621,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.52%.

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

