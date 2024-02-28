New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

New Mountain Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years. New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NMFC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 121,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.03 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $183,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

