Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 3,099,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450,410. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.