Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.77

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 776576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Nextracker Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker



Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

