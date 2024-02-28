Nine27 Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. Dollar General comprises 8.8% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.69. 582,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.