NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Up 1.2 %

NI stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

