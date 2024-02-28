Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Patrick Industries worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 203.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,290 shares of company stock worth $10,865,142. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,619. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

