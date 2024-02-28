Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000.

ARM Trading Down 3.7 %

ARM stock traded down 5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 132.85. 4,347,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,286,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 88.18. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 83.17.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

