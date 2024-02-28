Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.99 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.