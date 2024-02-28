Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,804 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Omnicell worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.