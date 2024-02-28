Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Omnicell worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 69,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

