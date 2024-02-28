Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $6 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Patrick Industries worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,619. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,290 shares of company stock worth $10,865,142. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

