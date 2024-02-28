Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PetIQ by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 50,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 55.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. 32,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,736. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $543.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

