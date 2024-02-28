Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $11.41 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE AAP traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,609. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

