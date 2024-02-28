Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $11.41 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,923,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 904.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 82.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 4.4 %

AAP stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

