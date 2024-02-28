Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,680 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $47,578,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $16,866,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.86. 13,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.62. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

