Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

APH stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.41. 330,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

