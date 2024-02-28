Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178,902 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of E2open Parent worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETWO remained flat at $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 69,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,513. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

