Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 16,370 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,349 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 114.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,729 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 25.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,183 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $5,554,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,613. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Perficient



Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

