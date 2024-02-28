Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $4.89 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $52,075,000.

ARM stock traded down 5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 132.85. 4,347,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,286,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 88.18. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARM. Susquehanna upped their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 83.17.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

