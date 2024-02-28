Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $5.47 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 201,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Western Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 520,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

View Our Latest Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.