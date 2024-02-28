Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.92. 201,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,722. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

