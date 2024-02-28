Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 7,906,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE IAG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 1,387,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,138. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

