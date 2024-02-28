Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. 15,014,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853,215. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

