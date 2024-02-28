NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.05

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.05 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 654284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -21.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 2,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,686,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

