Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Stake Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NUMV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 33,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

