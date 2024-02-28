NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NV5 Global in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NVEE opened at $101.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $119.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,719,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 62.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

