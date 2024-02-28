NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.