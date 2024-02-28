O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,795 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,238 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

