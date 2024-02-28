O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,854 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

