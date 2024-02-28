O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,808 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 187.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $330.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $333.68. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day moving average is $290.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.