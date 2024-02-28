O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 842 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $461.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,730. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

