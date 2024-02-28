O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,811 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $322.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $238.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

