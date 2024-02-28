O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $574.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,128. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

