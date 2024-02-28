O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CONSOL Energy worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

