O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 7,890 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.68. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

