O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

HSBC stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

