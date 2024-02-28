O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

