O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,390 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE INFY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

