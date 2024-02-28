O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,471 shares of company stock worth $1,405,537 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $159.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

