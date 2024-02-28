O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $437.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.27. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

