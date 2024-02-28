O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,711 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 82,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.2 %

TPR opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

