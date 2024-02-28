O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

HUM opened at $362.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.