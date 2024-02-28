OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,398 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 311,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,850. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

