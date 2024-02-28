Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Okta worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 443,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $6,233,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 690,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. 642,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Okta

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.