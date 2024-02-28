Old Well Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 8,745,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,969,377. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

