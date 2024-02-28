Old Well Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Old Well Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,268,045. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

