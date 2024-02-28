Old Well Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JANX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0 %

JANX stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,623. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.