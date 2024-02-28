Old Well Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises about 2.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 800.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 119,681,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,579,000 after buying an additional 8,581,404 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $132,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

