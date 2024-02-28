Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.91. 197,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.